We’re in talks, but no merger with other political parties – Labour Party

The Labour Party, LP, has debunked a speculated merger with other opposition political parties, following the fall out of the 2023 general elections.

The spokesperson of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, Yunusa Tanko denied the merger while speaking in an interview with Channels Television on Monday.

Tanko said the LP is not ruling out a “working alliance” with other political parties.

Recall that a report had earlier claimed that Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and Peter Obi of Labour Party have resumed talks on the possibility of a merger.

The report claimed that the trio is considering the merger in the event that the presidential tribunal declares a rerun or a fresh election.

But, Tanko said the LP is speaking with other political parties of like minds, adding that “merger is out of the question.”

He said, “When you talk about merger, it means that political parties from different parts of the country come together, submit their documents to INEC and then they will be pronounced as a new political party and that isn’t obtainable at the moment,” he said.

“So, the merger is out of the question technically. But, when you talk about the discussion of possible working alliance with the political parties – very true, that is very possible.

“Even before the February 25 elections, there were discussions.

“Discussions with political parties of like minds that believe in the ideology and principle of the Labour Party is a welcome development.

“We will continue to talk to ourselves. Knowing fully well that Nigeria is at the doldrum of complete decay.

“Most political parties that are progressively minded will not allow that particular situation to happen in Nigeria,” he said.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson declined comment on the outcome of discussions with other opposition political parties.