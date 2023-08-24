We’re exploring novel methods to enhance human well-being – Techpreneur, Anthony Alagbile

Natural Intelligence Systems Limited, LLC., a visionary company founded by Harvard-trained expert Anthony Alagbile, is set to reshape the landscape of well-being and performance enhancement through its cutting-edge approach known as Human Systems Hacking.

Mr. Alagbile, with a profound background in psychology, neuroscience, and network science spanning over 18 years, is at the helm of this groundbreaking venture. Natural Intelligence Systems (NIS) and Human Systems Hacking (HSH) are the results of his extensive research and dedication, offering individuals an unprecedented opportunity to unlock their innate potential for boundless energy, creativity, and brilliance, regardless of their age.

“Unleashing ultimate well-being, reversing the aging process, accelerating learning, and fostering breakthrough innovations are all achievable with NIS and HSH,” asserts Mr. Alagbile. He draws a parallel between hacking computers for information and the seamless “hacking” of the body, brain, and mind to achieve quantum-level performance.

He revealed that NIS integrates insights from diverse fields like systems biology, genetics, nutrition, and energy medicine, effectively reprogramming the entire human system to achieve exceptional well-being and superhuman performance. According to him, Core principles of NIS include biohacking, psychohacking, and neurohacking, targeting the body, mind, and brain/nervous system, respectively.

“HSH builds upon the foundation of NIS, leveraging technology to align the dynamic systems of the body, brain, and mind with the internal and external environment. This results in rapid and transformative outcomes, further enhancing the promise of technology”, he stated.

Natural Intelligence Systems Limited envisions a world where limitless possibilities abound. Through elevated well-being, unleashed creativity and brilliance, optimized productivity and performance, accelerated learning, and even age reversal, the company has set forth ambitious goals. These goals include the establishment of the groundbreaking Natural Intelligence and Human Systems Hacking University, the global outreach to 1,000 organizations, and the certification of 50,000 coaches spanning six continents.