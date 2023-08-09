We’re committed to advancing inclusive economic growth — Oborevwori

Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Wednesday, reiterated the commitment of his administration to promoting inclusive economic growth.

Oborevwori stated this when he received on courtesy visit, the 59th President and Chairman, Governing Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, Dr Innocent Okwuosa at Government House, Asaba.

Represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, the Governor said the State Government

was strengthening financial management for sustainable development.

He said the State would continue to partner with the body for improved services in revenue generation and service delivery.

He said: “Not every State can boast of producing two past Presidents of the Institute and we are very proud of the sterling contributions of our son and daughter, Professor Francis Ojaide and Dame Onome Adewuyi to the Institute.

“The Government of Delta State would do everything possible to improve our partnership with the Institute especially in-house training of our accountants. We have been collaborating with ICAN in the past but I can assure you that more collaboration will come to manifestation.

“We have also been sponsoring members to attend our annual conference every year and as finances improve we will sponsor more members.”

While assuring that his administration would appoint more Chartered Accountants into the state service, he said: “We are in the process of rebuilding our internal revenue service to make it more efficient and effective for revenue generation.

“In the process of making our revenue generating service more effective, we will hire more professionals including chartered accountants.”

Earlier, Dr Okwuosa congratulated Governor Oborevwori on his victory at the polls, saying “The mandate given to you by Deltans speaks volume about the confidence they have in you and it is our prayer that God will give you the wisdom and strength that is required to deliver on this well deserved mandate.”

While lauding the Governor for choosing one of their own, Sir Monday Onyeme as Deputy Governor and for other appointments within the state civil service, he appealed to the Governor to consider appointing more Chartered Accountants into the state Civil Service for improved service delivery and increased revenue generation.