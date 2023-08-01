Wema Bank’s profit rises 97% to N12bn

By Bababjide Komolafe

Wema Bank Plc’s profit before tax, PBT, increased by 97 per cent to N12.05 billion in the first half of the year, H1’23, from N6.1 billion in the corresponding period of 2022, H1’22.

Profit after Tax (PAT) rose in the same magnitude to N10.48 billion from N5.3 billion in H1’22.

The bank also recorded Gross Earnings of N89.09 billion representing a 49% increase from N59.59 billion in H1’22.

Interest Income rose by 53 per cent to N76.11 billion from N49.75 billion in H1’22. In the same vein, Non-Interest Income rose 32% to N12.98 billion from ¦ 9.85 billion in H1’22.

Commenting on the result, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Mr. Moruf Oseni said, “Our H1 2023 results saw significant upsides. The management team at Wema Bank is focused on driving the execution of our current corporate strategy. Our embrace of technology is helping us deliver seamless best in class services while offering compelling value propositions to customers. Hence, we are seeing record breaking returns across the board.”

Speaking further, Oseni said that with the improved stability in the operating environment, the Banks earlier approved Rights Issuance will be commencing this 3rd quarter of 2023.