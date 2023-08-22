We’ll work to improve peace, security in N/Delta – Minister

By Luminous Jannamike

In a fresh commitment to improve peace and security in the Niger Delta region, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, the newly appointed Minister of the Ministry of Niger Delta Development (MNDD), has affirmed that the Ministry under his stewardship would actively execute President Ahmed Tinubu’s initiatives and policies.

According to a statement signed by Chinenye Obi, the Chief Information Officer of the Ministry, on behalf of the Head of Press & PR, Ahmadu Chindaya, the pledge was made during a meeting with the top management staff of the Ministry in Abuja.

In his remarks, Engr. Momoh highlighted his dedication to enhancing staff welfare and maintaining a proactive approach to achieving set objectives.

He declared, “I want to guarantee our collaborative effort with relevant stakeholders and government bodies to realize Mr. President’s vision, particularly the East-West road project, which holds crucial significance in the region’s development.”

In a show of solidarity, Dr. Shuiab Belgore, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Niger Delta Development, also pledged unwavering loyalty and dedication among the staff to fulfill the Ministry’s mandate.

This commitment, he said, aligns with the administration’s strategies for the Niger Delta region.

“We stand ready to support the Minister’s vision and will do everything necessary to execute our mandate effectively,” Dr. Belgore stated in his welcome address.

The MNDD’s new leadership, therefore, is expected to bring about a significant shift in the region’s peace and security landscape.

This development, if actualized, will undoubtedly be a major step forward in President Ahmed Tinubu’s drive to improve the lives of the people in the Niger Delta region.