We’ll start attacking bandits in their hideouts soon – Gov Radda

Gov Radda

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Governor, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda has disclosed that security forces in the state will start attacking terrorists in their hideouts very soon, warning the hoodlums to repent or face the consequences.

According to Radda, his administration will not negotiate with terrorists but will open its doors to rehabilitate repentant terrorists.

Radda made the pronouncement while speaking at a special prayer session organized by the state government with the aim of restoring peace in both Katsina State and the neighboring Niger Republic.

“What we intend to start doing henceforth is to attack these hoodlums in their hideouts same way they use to attack us in our homes. God’s willing very soon we will begin to go to the forest and look for them,” Radda said.

The Katsina Governor reassured that his administration is fully prepared to allocate all necessary funds and equipment in each local government to support the efforts against banditry and acts of terrorism within the state.

Radda emphasized the importance of proper utilization of security funds at the local government level. To achieve this, he said a committee has been formed, consisting of the council chairman, the local lawmaker, and representatives from the different Muslim groups. Part of their responsibility is to ensure that these funds are used as intended.

Also, for the youths currently being recruited to assist security agents combat insecurity in the state, we will also ensure that they have all the necessary tools to enable them go to the forest and defeat the hoodlums.”

Additionally, Radda charged the committee on ensuring that security personnel in their local governments are well cared for and their allowances paid regularly in order to encourage them to perform their duties diligently.

The Governor also stressed on the need for collaboration among security agents in ending the menace of insecurity, and assuring them of his government support including providing vehicles and other necessary tools.

While praying for the amicable resolution of the crisis in Niger Republic, Radda said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is working very hard to see that the issue is resolved very soon without any bloodshed. He also debunked the insinuation in some quarters that the crisis in Niger is religiously instigated.