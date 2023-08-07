We’ll receive Super Falcons, they made us proud – Remi Tinubu

The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu has applauded the Super Falcons for their performance against England.

According to the First Lady, the team gave England a run for their money, and did the country proud.

She stated that the team will be well received when they come back to the country.

“I want to say we are proud of them firstly. We are all here, you can see, we woke up early, Mrs Shettima even got to my office. She was the first person to get here. They played very well, we are proud of them and we gave England a run for their money. So we did well, we are proud of them so we will be waiting to receive them so that’s all we can say for now,” she said in an interview with NTA.

“We will receive them, why not, we have to. We will receive them when they come, they made us proud. The match wasn’t easy for England so it was like a bonus… because they really played very well and they played fine soccer, they did. we are proud of them,” she added.