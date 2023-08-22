We’ll implement President’s agenda for solid minerals sector – Alake

Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake

…we’re set to kick-start Ajaokuta – Audu assures

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE newly sworn-in Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, Monday, assured to begin implementation of President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda for the solid minerals sector.

Alake stated this during his assumption of duty at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, where he said that his team is absolutely committed to ensuring the solid minerals sector is galvanized in accordance with Mr. President’s directive based on the mandate of the sector.

He also disclosed that there will be an unveiling of a roadmap for the sector some days to come.

He said: “Having worked with Mr. President in his cabinet as a commissioner for eight years, I understood what results are, and we are here to achieve results. I believe we can do it with all hands on deck.”

“We won’t allow bottlenecks to stifle our set goals, it is either you shape in or you ship out.

“If you can really sit down to listen, you would understand that hydrocarbon is fading out and the attention of the world is shifting to solid minerals. So, we must get it right.”

Similarly, the Minister of Steel Development, Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, in a remark, said, “Though there are many steel companies in the country and we can only tackle one at a time. It is time to move the country to the G-20 industrialised nations.

“The mandate of Mr. President is to ensure that we get it right in the steel sector and as a young ministry, we would work towards the production of steel in the country in know distance time.

“We are set to kick start the Ajaokuta Steel machine and Nigeria cannot afford to fail in steel production.”

In his remarks, the Minister of State, Steel Development, Maigari Uba Ahmadu, called for collaborations with stakeholders in the sector to achieve their set goals.