We’ll find amicable solution to political crisis in Niger Republic – Tinubu

By Miftaudeen Raji

President Bola Tinubu, has assured that the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS Heads of State and Government will employ an amicable solution to resolve the political crisis in Niger Republic.

President Tinubu gave this assurance in his opening address at the ECOWAS Extraordinary meeting, which is currently holding (Thursday) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said, “I trust that our delibration will be productive and fruitful, leading us to finding an amicable solution to the to political crisis in Niger;

“…as we continue to work together in solidarity and harmony, which can ensure a prosperous future for the entire continent, not just only the West African sub region, but our continent – Africa.

“With this remarks, I hereby declare this Extraordinary Summit open,” he said.

Meanwhile, the ECOWAS leaders are currently holding a closed-door session, following the President Tinubu’s opening address, over the military coup in Niger Republic.

A total of eleven out of the sixteen ECOWAS Heads of State and Government attended the ECOWAS Extraordinary meeting.

The Summit is expected to deliberate on developments in neighbouring Niger Republic, particularly on the next line of actions that will follow up on the resolutions and ultimatum issued to the Nigerien junta, which recently toppled the administration of the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

Among the Presidents at the Old Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, the venue of the extraordinary meeting are the ECOWAS Chairman and President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, President. Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco of Guinea Bissau and President Everiste Ndayishimiye of Burundi.

Others are President Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire, President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania , President Nana Akofo-Ado of Ghana, President Macky Sall of Senegal, President Patrice Talon of Benin Republic and Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé Eyadéma of Togo.

Recall that at about fortnight ago, the ECOWAS Heads of State have ordered the military junta in Niger that overthrew the democratically elected President Muhamad Bazoum to reverse their action and reinstate the President.

ECOWAS gave the military junta a seven day ultimatum to vacate the seat of power and handover to the sacked President, Bazoum and the ultimatum had since expired.

The West African body threatened several sanctions including military actions against the military junta if they failed to vacate office and reinstate the embattled President.