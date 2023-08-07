We’ll end criminality under our name, Fulani leaders vow

….call on Tinubu to kick-start nat’l reconciliation, healing process

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

FULANI elders under the auspices of the leadership of Fulbe United for Peace, yesterday, vowed to end all forms of criminality under the name of Fulani nationality.

This was contained in a communique signed by the National President of Fulbe, Ardo Aliyu Liman Bobboi, after a Consultative Conference held by Fulbe in conjunction with Arewa New Agenda, ANA.

The leadership of Fulbe United for Peace, a socio-cultural organisation of the Fulani tribe pointed out that they are ready and will support every move and effort to end insecurity across the country.

The communique reads in part, “The leadership of Fulbe United for Peace across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, observed that United for Peace: Is in a position as an ethnic and socio-cultural Association to make most effective contribution for national development.

“Consciously and strategically mobilized all Fulbe nationwide and they supported President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

“Hereby lends its support for all the concerted efforts to bring peace and unity in the country.

“Agreed to develop strategies to bring all Fulbe together by using their traditional approach that is deeply rooted in the Fulbe tradition and culture, ‘Hombudu’. To bring an end to any form of criminality in the the name of Fulbe.”

However, leaders of the Organisation also called on Tinubu to kick-start national reconciliation and healing process based on the polarized unity of Nigeria.

“Developing a strategic network with relevant authorities for Fulbe youth nationwide.

“Seeking for a local workable solutions from within and will be reaching out to other interest groups to promote national forgiveness, reconciliation and healing the wounds that have been inflicted on our great country Nigeria”, it stressed.

Meanwhile, the Communique counseled Federal Government to carry along Fulbe via leadership of Ardo about policies that would foster peace, unity and forgiveness, “Asking government to consult with Ardo’s leadership on issues of policy that concern the Fulbe.”