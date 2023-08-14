We’ll continue to partner with orphanage homes — FG assures

—- Gives kudos to Dorian home in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Federal government has assured that it would continue to partner with orphanage homes in a bid to alleviate the sufferings of vulnerable persons and less privileged across the country.

Comptroller General, of the Nigeria Customs Service(NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, gave the assurance during an assessment visit to Dorian Home, an orphanage, located in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Adeniyi noted that the assessment visit was necessary to ensure that gestures from the government don’t end up in wrong places.

According to him ” In the past, when we tried to extend hands of fellowship to places like this, we either had situations where some of those things might be diverted and end up in the wrong hands, or some of them might also end up in the markets and then be sold.

“So, this time in our review strategy, we want to identify these organisations. We want to be sure they have the proper structure to drive what they are doing. Then we also want to see passion and their commitment towards it.

“My assessment visit to Dorian home has shown that all those three elements are present here. In all such other organisations where we see those elements present, we would be extending our hands of assistance and partnership with them.

“We have seen that this place has capacity for almost a thousand kids, so they need to feed them, clothe them, provide them with medicines and things like that.

“So, in any of these areas, periodically, we would be looking at our stores and sending off those kinds of items that could assist them in achieving the objectives for which these kinds of homes are set up.”

He explained that the inspection was necessary so that the formation would be able to assist the home in taking care of children resident who are future leaders.

The Customs boss added that, as part of responsibilities of NCS, materials and items for the upkeep of children in orphanage homes are supplied.

“Judging by the facilities put in place by the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dorian Home, Dr. Lola Bayode, it showed that the operator is passionate about the welfare of the children.

Responding, the General Manager of Dorian Home, Mr. Niyi Ogunleye, who represented the founder, Dr. Lola Bayode, said that the home “does not only focus on shelter, feeding and clothing of the children, but we also takes care of the children’s education in order for them to achieve their dreams despite their challenges.

Ogunleye added that the Home has been focusing on its mission statement of “providing decent shelter and cater for the welfare of the vulnerable, including children, widows, elderly and youths and those ravaged by wars and communal clashes.”

According to him “Dr. Lola Bayode is really passionate about the children in this Home and committed to giving all necessary things needed by children to achieve their goals in life.

“Besides those who are resident here, there are some other children that Dorian Home takes care of in terms of feeding, clothing and education.

“It’s a good development that the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service came here and inspected our facilities here.

Ogunleye noted that “With what he saw here, he’s convinced that Dr. Lola Bayode is not paying lips service to taking care of the orphans in our society.