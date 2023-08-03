We’ll celebrate diverse culinary culture of West Africa at WEFFEST’23 — APCN

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to celebrate the rich and diverse culinary culture of West Africa and Nigeria in particular, the Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria, APCN, has said that preparations are on top gear to host the 2023 West African Food Festival (WEFFEST) in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the National President, APCN,, Chef Paulinus Okon, who said that the festival is rotated around West African countries.

With the theme, “Preserving West African Flavours: The Chef’s Role in Sustainable Food Tourism”, the National President said that the event would have different countries in West Africa to grace the occasion as well as support countries all over Africa including the Netherlands.

According to him, the event would not only be a celebration but an avenue for training in Masterclasses with nice topics for participants, chefs, food writers, food bloggers, food lovers, and trainers in the industry among others.

“WEFFEST Nigeria 2023 which will be hosted by Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria is in collaboration with the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority, NTDA with our lead sponsor, Maggi Nigeria Plc.

“As far as food tourism is concerned, this occasion is organized for all lovers of food. We have invited the Nigerian Hotels and Catering Institute, the Institute of Hospitality UK, Nigeria branch, the Hospitality and Tourism Management Association of Nigeria, and the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria. These institutes are going to play a key role either as keynote speakers or facilitators among others.

“One of the competitions of the event would look into healthy eating habits; Vegan challenge. This challenge is saddled with the responsibility of encouraging people to restrict themselves from eating meat or to desist from the controversial way of eating rather they should focus mostly on vegetables which is more healthier.

“The Association is trying to teach, enlighten and to give orientation people on the need to focus on healthy eating habits.

“On the part of the government, NTDA, National Council of Arts and Culture, among others as arms of government who are saddled with the responsibility of handling food culture and tourism as well as food training are solidly in support of the event.

“They are also contributing on the August 11 when we will be displaying the Nigerian cuisines from the six geo-political zones of the federation. NTDA is not only going to support us financially but they have also given an endorsement letter for the event”, he said.