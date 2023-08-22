We’ll assiduously implement blueprint for water sector — Utsev

…our target’s to end poverty, and inequality in the water sector

The new Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof Joseph Utsev, Monday, assured to assiduously implement a blueprint for the water sector in accordance with President Bola Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope’agenda.

Utsev gave the assurance in his inaugural address during his assumption of office at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

The Minister along with the Minister of State for Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello Goronyo, emphasized that water remains a catalyst for any kind of development, and said it will be given the topmost priority and also the sanitation and hygiene practices will be upscaled for a healthy and productive country.

According to him (Utsev), Tinubu’s blueprint was to see that this was improved in line with the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGS.

He said: “To this end, we are committed to an open door policy to encourage team-based initiatives, regular interactions with the management and staffers as well as other critical partners in the days ahead.

“The Permanent Secretary shall work out details of the schedule, We are aware of some of the challenges which may have impeded the productivity of staff.

“Consequently, effort shall be made to address them head-on. Staff training, promotions and provision of essential working tools, equipment and facilities shall be our top priority.

“We expect our hardworking staff to reciprocate these gestures with a renewed commitment to duty by prompt handling of official correspondence and assignments.”

Meanwhile, he said the target under his is to end poverty and inequality in the water sector through shared value, added that his team would promptly settle down to commence activities being that the Water Resources as Sanitation sector is one of the core infrastructure ministries under the Tinubu-led administration that would have a direct and positive impact on Nigerians.

However, the Minister said a familiarization tour of the Ministry’s facilities including ongoing projects and programmes would be embarked soon in order to guide other activities while they have a better understanding of the present situation and the way forward.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Water Resources and Sanitation, Goronyo said they will vigorously pursue the renewed Hope’ agenda of Mr President on the water sector as water remains the life-wire of the nation’s life and future.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Dr Didi Walson-Jack, in an address of welcome acknowledged both Ministers’ wealth of experience and patriotism.

Walson-Jack said their commitment to public service showed that they were invaluable assets that would advance its mandate.

According to the Permanent Secretary, the ministry has been in the vanguard of ensuring that Nigeria had a sustainable water supply that met the cultural and socio-economic needs of all Nigerians.

“We are at a critical point where the challenges and opportunities in the water and sanitation sector are ever-evolving, the issues of water scarcity, pollution, among others, require innovative solutions and collaborative effort.

“The water, sanitation and hygiene sector is critical to developing our country’s economy, health and environment, in line with the renewed hope agenda, we are working to ensure adequate and safe irrigation of farmlands”, she said.

Meanwhile, she (Walson-Jack) pledged the support and cooperation of the entire management staff to collaborate, develop, and implement strategies, policies and programmes that would lead to sustainable development that would benefit Nigerians.