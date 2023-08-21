We will continue to support traditional rulers – Oborevwori

Governor Oborevwori

By Akpokona Omafuaire

THE Delta State Governor, RT. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has assured the Olu of Warri Kingdom, HRM .Ogiame Atuwatse III that his government shall continue to support traditional rulers because of the roles they play in their respective Kingdoms in the State.

Oborevwori stated this Monday during the Olu of Warri Second Coronation Anniversary ceremony in Warri.

The Governor was represented at the event by the Deputy Governor of the State, Sir. Monday Onyeme.

He said, “It is on this note that I wish to assure you, Your Majesty that as a government, we shall continue to support our traditional rulers because we are aware of the roles that you play in ensuring peaceful Kingdoms.

“If your kingdoms are peaceful, our state will be peaceful and our programmes will be delivered successfully to the benefits of all Deltans and humanity.

“Your Majesty, it is on this note that once again, I on behalf of the government and the good people of Delta State, say, congratulations and happy coronation anniversary.” He added.

Meanwhile, the Olu of Warri Kingdom, His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III said that the Itsekiri people will use the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, to their advantage but will not encourage taking resources from one community to another.

Olu said this is to allow development in all communities in his domain.

He added that the Communities with oil will be linked to communities without oil for mutual benefits.

Atuwatse III urged the Itsekiri people to be their brother’s keepers stressing, “We will manage the PIA to the best of Iwere land.”

While thanking the people for celebrating him on his second year coronation anniversary, the Olu urged them to join hands with Iwere Kingdom to move Warri Kingdom forward.