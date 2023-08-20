We want Durunguwa as Minister, say Southern Kaduna Youth, Students

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Southern Kaduna Youth and Students Forum has thrown its weight behind Dr. AbdulMalik Durunguwa to fill in vacant slot of Kaduna State in the cabinet of the present administration.

In a letter of appeal to President Bola Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani signed by its National Secretary Comrade Peter Anto and made available to newsmen over the weekend, the forum eulogized the leadership virtues and competence of Durunguwa as most deserving amongst his peers to emerge minister from Kaduna State.

The youth and students noted that Southern part of the state had been marginalized as no ministerial appointment was given to the zone in the last eight years under the APC.

Durunguwa, a Former Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and a current federal Commissioner of National Population Commission, according to the forum had contributed so much in the development of the state and Nigeria in general.

As a faithful and committed party man, the statement acknowledged the contribution of Durunguwa to the growth and development of APC in Kaduna State and the country at large, adding that loyalty should be rewarded to encourage individuals with passion to serve humanity.

“Your Excellencies President Bola Ahmed Tinubu President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Governor Uba Sani Governor of Kaduna state, we are compelled at this point to write to you a passionate appeal on behalf of the entire youths of Southern Kaduna on the need to nominate and appoint one of our very best son of the soil, father to many, philanthropist per excellence, an embodiment of kindness and an encyclopedia of knowledge in person of Dr. Abdullmalik Durunguwa as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“it is unarguably true that Dr. Abdullmalik Durunguwa being a dedicated party man has contributed enormously to the emergence and successes of his party the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state and Nigeria at large and stands tall in the ranks of members deserving of being appointed as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria representing Kaduna State.”

“It may interest you to know that the Southern part of Kaduna State has in the last eight years been deprived of federal representation with regards to ministerial appointments particularly during the last administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, and former Governor Nasiru El-rufai, with all ministerial appointments from Kaduna within those periods went to the Northern part of the state as against the spirit of fairness, justice and equity.”

“Dr. Abdullmalik Durunguwa had served as the Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency and is currently a Federal Commissioner with the National Population Commission and has contributed to the revitalization of the commission through his commitment to hardwork and innovations.”

“We are confident that Dr. Abdullmalik Durunguwa has the wherewithal to pilot the affairs of any ministry if appointed.”

“While urging H.E President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider appointing Dr. Abdullmalik Durunguwa as minister of the federal republic of Nigeria, we are also appealing to H. E the Governor of Kaduna State Senator Uba Sani to support this noble call by forwarding Dr. Abdullmlik Durunguwa’s nomination to the President for considerations,” the statement added.