We never received any Coup request – Military High Command

..Warns Peddlers of Such Falsehood to Desist or Face the Law

…Says Armed Forces Willing, Ready to Defend Constitution of Nigeria

By Kingsley Omonobi

Military authorities on Sunday said that reports claiming that the armed forces received requests to effect change of leadership in the country were false insisting that no such request was ever received.

The military warned “Those peddling such falsehood to desist from such or face the law”.

This is just as the Defence headquarters disclosed that military is always willing and ready to defend the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Director of Defence Information, Brig Gen Tukur Gusau made this known in a statement titled “Re: Mikitary Never Received Any Coup Request”.

It reads, “The Defence Headquarters is concerned about a false and disturbing social media reports twisted to state that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) received request to effect change of leadership in the country.

“We want to use this opportunity to reiterate that the AFN never received nor made such declaration at any time to anyone or any group.

“We believe this statement came from those who do not wish the nation well.

“It is surely the wicked imagination of a few who are not happy with the progress and well-being of our dear country.

“The AFN is very comfortable with democracy and remain loyal to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

“The military is always willing and ready to defend the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We urge those peddling such falsehood to desist from such or face the law.

“The Military and indeed other security agencies are on the look out for these agents of doom.

“We must all join hands to strengthen our democracy.”