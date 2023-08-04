We must reject a fractured Nigeria – Onaiyekan

Onaiyekan

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Emeritus Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, has urged Nigerians to reject a fractured nation in which political parties and ethnic groups are locked in continuous conflict.

He made this call during the memorial service of the late Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence Dr. Sunday Mbang, which was organized in Abuja by the Christian Association of Nigeria.

The event included special tributes and songs that were performed to honor Dr. Mbang, who served as the President of CAN from 1995 to 2003.

During his exhortation, Onaiyekan also emphasized the importance of unity and peace amidst the current ethnic and political tensions in the country.

“We cannot however simply resign ourselves to a broken nation where political parties are at each other’s throats and where ethnic groups are fighting unfinished ancient tribal battles,” he stated.

The respected religious leader emphasized the need for unity and common action to address the country’s challenges.

Drawing from the exemplary life of the late Prelate Mbang, Cardinal Onaiyekan highlighted the deceased’s dedication to God, his commitment to the Church, his love for the Word of God, his role as a peacemaker, and his efforts as a unifier.

“We thank God for the gift of our Prelate Mbang. He was a gift to the Church of God not only in Nigeria but worldwide. He was a gift to our nation, as a great Statesman,” Onaiyekan said.

The President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, remembered the late Prelate as a strong and fearless voice in Nigeria, who stood against injustice and led Christ’s people on the path of righteousness.

“The late Prelate was a very strong voice in Nigeria, and his voice was not only strong but loud and consistent, which rang out from the church,” Okoh said.

Furthermore, Okoh acknowledged Mbang’s contribution to the completion of CAN’s main auditorium and his unshakeable belief in the power of prayer.

“He was fearless, he was courageous, he was bold as he stood and spoke to power and the authorities in this our nation, even during the military era,” Okoh added.

The deceased’s son, Ini Mbang, painted a picture of his father as a God-fearing, fearless man, a strict and loving father, and a teacher.

He revealed plans by the family to build a museum and a library in Akwa Ibom State in order to immortalise the late Prelate.

As Nigeria grapples with intense political and ethnic tension, these religious leaders’ call for unity and peace, drawn from the life and works of the late Prelate Mbang, serves as a timely reminder of the nation’s urgent need for reconciliation and unity.