We didn’t receive USAID’s $1m donation for flood victims in 2022 — NEMA

NEMA D-G, Mustapha Ahmed Habib

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Ahmed has disclosed that the agency did not receive any $1 million donation from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), for the support of flood victims in 2022.

Ahmed stated this while fielding questions from newsmen during the visit of the Governor of Zamfara state, Dr Dauda Lawal, in Abuja on Friday.

The US embassy, in a statement by the US. Ambassador in October 2022, Mary Beth Leonard had announced the donation.

The US had explained that the unusually heavy rainfall, which resulted in flooding, had affected nearly 2.8 million people across the country.

It added that many homes had been damaged or completely destroyed, displacing millions of persons.

Part of the statement said, “The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing $1 million in immediate humanitarian assistance to support the people affected by unprecedented flooding in Nigeria”.

However, over 10 months now, NEMA, the lead agency in humanitarian response, was yet to get the donation.

According to the DG NEMA, “I also read about the story in the papers last year but I can confirm that we have not received any $1million from USAID”.

Meanwhile, Ahmed also assured Zamfara State of the readiness of the agency to assist in addressing the humanitarian problems caused by bandits and terrorists attacks.

He said: “I commend the governor for his appreciation to NEMA for the interventions and I assure you that Zamfara will get all the assistance they need just like other states of the federation”.

Earlier, the Zamfara governor had said he was at the NEMA headquarters to seek assistance for Internally Displaced Persons resulting from several bandit attacks in the state.