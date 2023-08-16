We didn’t pass no – confidence vote in Gbajabiamila — LABOUR

Gbajabiamila

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has debunked report that it passed vote of no confidence in the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

It also said at no time did it described the chief of staff to the President as incompetent to handle negotiations between government and labour.

President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, who described the said report as no true reflection of what transpired, explained that what organized said in their meeting with the Senate was that the Office of the chief of staff to President was a busy office that might not allow him time to attend meetings with unions.

Ajaero added that previous administrations had used the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, to negotiate with labour.

He advised the National Assembly to check its media team to ensure that its reports were factual, adding that labour might be forced to go with its own media team in subsequent meetings to avoid misrepresentation.

Asked to explain why labour said the President’s chief of staff was incompetent to handle negotiations with labour, Ajaero said: “Well, that statement didn’t come from us. At no time did we raise issue of no confidence.

”We were clear when we spoke to the Senate president that the Office of the Chief of Staff is such a busy one that he will not have time to attend to the negotiation taking place.

“No matter who occupies that office, the person will be so busy with state matters in the presidency to spare time for negotiation.

”We went into history to say that from Ufot Ekaette who was Secretary to Government of the Federation to Babagana Kingibe, Pius Anyim Pius, to Boss Mustapha, the SGF had always been the person to lead negotiation for government.