‘We can’t find any medicine that works’ — Celine Dion’s sister shares health update

Celine Dion’s sister Claudette Dion revealed that the Power Of Love singer is struggling following her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome.

Stiff person syndrome is a rare, incurable neurological condition that results in uncontrollable muscle spasms.

Opening up to Le Journal de Montreal (via SheMazing), about the My Heart Will Go On vocalist’s life in the wake of cancelling her world tour, Claudette admitted that her sister needed to ‘rest.’

Dailymail reports that the Canadian crooner’s sister added that Celine is ‘working hard’ to see if there’s a cure out there for what some medical professionals refer to as ‘statue syndrome.’

‘She’s listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible,’ Claudette said.

Fans of the vocal powerhouse were incredibly supportive of Celine when news broke she was cancelling her world tour due to her health problems.

‘All I care about is you,’ one fan wrote.

Another added, ‘We love you Celine, take good care of yourself.’

The recurring theme from the All By Myself singer’s fans was that they wanted her to prioritize her health first.

Claudette recognized the dedication her sister had for performing, saying, ‘She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game.’

However, ‘At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something,’ Claudette reflected.

Despite the disparaging diagnosis, the It’s All Coming Back To Me Now singer has the support of her family.

Her sister noted, ‘[Performing is] innate to her, she’s disciplined in every area of her life.

‘We can’t find any medicine that works, but having hope is important,’ Claudette emphasized.