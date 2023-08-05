We broke up after two years — Nollywood actor, Pat Attah confirms dating Genevieve

Veteran Nollywood actor, Patrick Uchenna Attah, who is popular as Pat Attah, has revealed that his dating relationship actress Genevieve Nnaji lasted for two years before they breaking up.

Attah made this revelation in an interview with media personality, MecksoncrownBTV.

According to Attah, his relationship with Genevieve was serious.

He insisted that the decision to part ways was inevitable and occurred at the right time.

The actor said, “We had something going. We were both serious, but we had to break up for some reasons.

“That does not mean our relationship was not serious. We dated for two years thereabout,” he said.

When asked if the relationship was secret, Attah said, “No, it was not. We were serious with each other and went to places together.”