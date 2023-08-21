We are ready to open Nigeria for more business investments – Uzoka-Anite





After her swearing in as Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment; Dr Doris Nkiru Uzoka-Anite visited the ministry complex on her first day in office, where she was given a rousing welcome by the Permanent Secretary, directors and members of staff as the official handover report was presented to her.



Addressing the crowd who welcomed her, she disclosed her readiness to hit the ground running by solidifying on policies, that will attract more investment and investors to Nigeria.



She recealed she is consolidating on the mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in improving the economy by creating more investment and jobs for Nigerians. She also harped on the readiness to rebrand Nigeria, in order to attract more foreign direct investment and also make the country an investment hub for prospective investors, fostering the ease of doing business across the country.



Further in her remarks, she thanked President Tinubu and Governor of Imo state; Governor Hope Uzodinma who believed in her capacity and ability to replicate her magic wand in her private practice, as a seasoned banker and finance consultant and also as a former Commissioner for Finance and Co-ordinating Economy in Imo state.



“I want to thank the President for believing in me and entrusting me with this huge responsibility. I plan to work with all critical stakeholders to ensure Nigeria attains an enviable height as a destination for investment opportunities. The task ahead is quite enormous and I am aware of it but I am here to work with with everyone and give a listening ear. We shall ensure the birth of more Small Midsize Enterprise SMEs into prominence and develop more business to reduce poverty and create employment and more entrepreneurs”.