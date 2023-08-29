We are not done with our summer signings – Pochettino

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino says the club is not done with signings and ‘something may happen’ before the end of the transfer window in three days.

Pochetinno said this in a press conference ahead of Chelsea’s EFL Cup second-round tie against AFC Wimbledon on Wednesday.

He said, “I know very well that the club is working really hard to try to finish our business (transfers), which is still in a few days. Something can happen, but at the moment we are only working on the squad.”

He also stated that the club has not informed him of the situation of Marc Cucurella, who has been linked with a loan move to Manchester United, adding that every player in the squad is currently part of his plans.

The Blues have spent over £350 million on about 10 signings this summer, which include Moises Ciacedo, Romeo Lavia, Lesly Ugochukwu, Axel Disasi, Deivid Washington, and others.

There could be departures from the club before the end of the transfer window, with Romelu Lukaku set to join Roma, Trevor Chalobah has a strong interest from Bayern Munich, and Callum Hudson Odoi leaving for another Premier League side.