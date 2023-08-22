We are making progress in fight against insecurity – Gov Mbah

Gov Mbah

…as Enugu unveils security vehicles

…New CP reads riot to criminals in the State

By Anayo Okoli

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has expressed satisfaction with the level of successes recorded so far in the fight against insecurity in the state.

The Governor maintained that Enugu State has stopped the illegal sit-at-home in the state and assured that the state’s security initiative, Distress Response Squad (DRS) and its complementary Command and Control Centre would further boost the security of the state when fully in operation.

Mbah spoke yesterday when the new Commissioner of Police, CP, in tge State, Kanayo Uzuegbu, was at the Government House to unveil the pilot scheme of the state’s DRS initiative.

“The Distress Response Squad (DRS), which pilot scheme is commissioned today, is going to house over a hundred very highly sophisticated and technologically equipped vehicles when fully launched.

“We are going to have security surveillance cameras installed in all the vehicles of the DRS. Those security surveillance cameras will have the capability of facial recognition and number plate recognition.

“We are already constructing the Command and Control Centre, which will be ready for commissioning in few weeks. The idea is that we are able to monitor from that location what is going on across our cities and across all the communities in the state.

“We are doing this in partnership with the police and this is a demonstration of the state’s commitment to supporting the police in fighting crime. And I want to assure you that we are going to continue in that trend to ensure that together we rid criminality out of our state”, the Governor said.

According to him,

the state is investing heavily in technology to prevent and solve crimes, and urged those still inclined to crimes to embrace the new order or be prepared to meet the penalty.

“I align with you completely in informing the criminals that there is no room for them, there is no bush for them, and there is no forest for them to hide in Enugu State. We must continue to make our state secure to attract investors. We are calling on our young people to understand that a venture in criminality is merchandise in doom. They must come out plain, repent, drop their weapons, and allow us to build a state where they will be gainfully employed”, he asserted.

Speaking, CP Uzuegbu said he had already noted the various axis and roads in the state challenged by insecurity, and assured the people of their security as he had since gone to work to consolidate on what had been achieved.

“My vision and mission here is to ensure that people here in this state will sleep with their two eyes closed. I know that this is a home of tourism; I want to assure you that visitors who are here for tourism will be safe. I want a state where the people will come here and do their businesses every day of the week, invest and create job opportunities for our teeming population. I want to have a state where there is a sense of belonging and unity in diversity. This is my motto, my vision and mission.

“I am a man of war. All perpetrators of all kinds of criminalities should repent of their sin or be ready to meet their waterloo. I want them to rethink and repent because under my watch, Enugu State will be very hot for them. I will deal ruthlessly with those who are ruthless to the state. This I can assure you”, he declared.