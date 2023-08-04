We are building next generation of tech leaders in Africa – Techpreneur, Mamah

The highly anticipated second edition of the Young Techies Festival, organized by Code Ambassadors, took place on Saturday, 22nd July 2023, leaving a lasting impression on the Port Harcourt tech community. With over 400 participants, including enthusiastic parents and children, the festival aimed to introduce young minds between the ages of 8 and 17 to trending technologies and foster a passion for innovation.

The festival was a hive of excitement and learning, providing participants with hands-on experiences in various tech fields. Engaging sessions on AI, virtual reality, and 3D printing captured the interest of young tech enthusiasts, encouraging them to explore the limitless possibilities of these technologies.

Esteemed speakers Uche Aniche, James Ibekason, Honesty Godwin, and Mmeyene Victory made invaluable contributions to the Young Techies Festival. Additionally, a vibrant panel discussion with young tech trailblazers, Lesley John Jumbo, Sophia Barida-Kinane, Eunice Adekola, and Vision Onyeaku showcased the immense potential and brilliance of the next generation of tech leaders.

A highlight of the event was the highly anticipated hackathon category. Five top finalists showcased their coding prowess during an intense 2-hour session. Praise Okere emerged as the victorious coder, walking away with a brand-new laptop as a token of recognition. The two runner-ups were awarded three months of data support to further fuel their tech interests. Gideon Bassey also celebrated victory, winning a laptop computer in the general category.

In a press statement, the organizer of the Young Techies Festival, extends gratitude to their esteemed sponsor, CESA, for their generous contribution of two laptops. The firm noted that their support played a crucial role in empowering the next generation of tech enthusiasts and propelling them towards a brighter future.

“Furthermore, we like to acknowledge the invaluable support of our other sponsors, including RIO Foundation and Techrity, who share the vision of inspiring and fostering innovation among young minds”, said Somkenechukwu Mamah, Code Ambassadors Team Lead.

“We are also grateful for the unwavering commitment of event supporters, including Harvoxx Tech Hub, Make Maker, StartupSouth, Converge Africa, Smartkids initiative, and Wave Digital Services, who offered their support in making the event an unforgettable experience”

The tech firm further expressed that the Young Techies Festival serves as a catalyst for the growth and advancement of tech in Africa.

“Africa is fully embracing digitalisation and technology. We are proud to join forces to ignite their curiosity, foster innovation, and provide a platform for young tech enthusiasts to network and collaborate”, he added.

With the tremendous success of the second edition, Somkene and his team are already looking forward to the next edition, promising an even more enriching experience for the participants.