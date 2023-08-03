WCH Budapest 23: Defending champions Fraser-Pryce, Jackson lead Jamaican team

Sprinters Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, the defending champions at 100m and 200m respectively, feature on Jamaica’s team for the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 set for 19-27 August.

The duo filled the top two places in the 100m and 200m in Oregon last year, with Jackson taking silver in the 100m and Fraser-Pryce finishing runner-up in the 200m. Fraser-Pryce, who has competed sparingly this season due to a slight injury earlier in the year, will be vying for a historic sixth world 100m title.

World leader Rasheed Broadbell and Olympic champion Hansle Parchment have both been named in the men’s 110m hurdles, while world leader and world U20 record-holder Jaydon Hibbert will contest the triple jump.

Jamaican team for Budapest

WOMEN

100m: Shashalee Forbes, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson

200m: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Natalliah Whyte

400m: Candice McLeod, Nickisha Pryce, Charokee Young

800m: Natoya Goule-Toppin, Adelle Tracey

1500m: Adelle Tracey

100m hurdles: Ackera Nugent, Megan Tapper, Danielle Williams

400m hurdles: Rushell Clayton, Andrenette Knight, Janieve Russell

High jump: Lamara Distin, Kimberly Williamson

Long jump: Tissana Hickling, Ackelia Smith

Triple jump: Shanieka Ricketts, Ackelia Smith, Kimberly Williams

Shot put: Danniel Thomas-Dodd

Discus: Samantha Hall

Hammer: Nyoka Clunis

4x100m: Shashalee Forbes, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Natasha Morrison, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Natalliah Whyte, Briana Williams

4x400m: Candice McLeod, Nickisha Pryce, Janieve Russell, Ronda Whyte, Shiann Salmon, Charokee Young

MEN

100m: Ryiem Ford, Oblique Seville, Rohan Watson

200m: Rasheed Dwyer, Andrew Hudson

400m: Sean Bailey, Zandrion Barnes, Antonio Watson

800m: Navasky Anderson

110m hurdles: Orlando Bennett, Rasheed Broadbell, Hansle Parchment

400m hurdles: Roshawn Clarke, Jaheel Hyde, Assinie Wilson

High jump: Romaine Beckford

Long jump: Tajay Gayle, Carey McLeod, Wayne Pinnock

Triple jump: Jaydon Hibbert

Shot put: Rajindra Campbell

Discus: Fedrick Dacres, Traves Smikle, Roje Stona

4x100m: Ackeem Blake, Michael Campbell, Ryiem Ford, Oblique Seville, Tyquendo Tracey

4x400m: Sean Bailey, Zandrion Barnes, Demish Gaye, Malik James-King, Jevaughn Powell, Antonio Watson

Mixed 4x400m: D’Andre Anderson, Rusheen McDonald, Joanne Reid, Stacy-Ann Williams

SOURCE: World Athletics