Water Scarcity: FCT residents to benefit from solar-powered boreholes

By Obazee Osemudiamen

The Coca-Cola Foundation, TCCF, has installed two solar-powered boreholes to alleviate the water needs of 2,000 Kunyami residents in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

According to the President of the Coca-Cola Foundation, Saadia Madsbjerg, the infrastructure will supply 20,000 liters of clean, drinkable water each day.

Speaking on the project, Madsbjerg said the Foundation was dedicated to providing sustainable, clean water access that enhances both the livelihood and well-being of communities while safeguarding them against water-related disasters.

He said: “Water issues are a global challenge, but they are unique to the individual communities. That is why addressing these water challenges with local partners and perspectives is so important. We are grateful to have funded this water project supporting the 2,000 residents of Kunyami, and we look forward to replicating the success of Kunyami in other water-stressed communities all over the world.

“By delivering solar-powered drinking water to over 2,000 Abuja residents while educating the community on sanitation, personal hygiene, and clean cooking practices, Project Kunyami seeks to ensure that underserved residents have access to vital resources like food, potable water, healthcare, education, and social activities.”