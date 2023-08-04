Waste to wealth: Families resort to scavenging plastics, papers to make ends meet

….head scavenger doles out a minimum of N300,000 daily to beneficiaries

JUST adjacent to the moribund Makurdi Railway Station is a dirt collection point that has suddenly become a major source of extra income for families and individuals in the face of the biting hardship. Several men and women, young and old, are seen daily moving plastic materials as well as papers to the dump site, where they are rewarded handsomely for undertaking the task of scavenging for the waste materials.

Indications are that the plastic and paper dump site, the only one of its kind in Makurdi, is unarguably a reliable source of money and daily sustenance for so many families in the state capital. The setting is a classical example of men converting waste to wealth and families fighting poverty through waste collection. The site, which houses two machines, a crusher and compresser, is a beehive of activities where people, after picking and collecting all sorts of disposable plastic materials, have them weighed and paid for by the head scavenger, Mr. George Dike, who mounted the two machines at the site.

For many of the scavengers, which include even civil servants, the presence of the site in the town has created a source of extra income for them. Findings indicated that what the scavenger earns for every collection largely depends on the type of plastic and paper materials he or she turns in. For many, the business of scavenging for plastics and papers has kept them going in the face of biting hardship in the country. One of the women who turned in a large sack of used water bottles could not hide the joy she derives from going round Makurdi to pick plastics and, at the end of the day, returning home with good money for the family.

She said: “Sometimes after scavenging and picking plastics, I come back here, and after weighing my pick, I get as much as N10,000, sometimes less. This has been our source of income since I retired as a civil servant. Pensions don’t come regularly, but I earn a regular income from this, and I have no regrets. Apart from me, so many families are earning and eating from this place. We go around the town and pick up plastics as well as papers. The more you pick, the more money you make. Only recently have we discovered that even workers have joined us in the picking business to earn more income.

“I must tell you that we are so grateful to the man who initiated this because it is helping to keep everyone busy. And we are earning from it. Some families pay their children’s school fees from this, apart from putting food on the table. So we do it with much pride, though it is about picking what is considered dirt. And you know that what we are doing is also helping to keep the state capital clean. Plastic materials have become a major problem for the environment because most drainage channels are usually blocked by disposed plastics; but with what we are doing, that challenge will no longer be there.”

On his part, the owner of the collection site, Mr. Dike, also known as Boss, who said that he has been in the business for a number of years, explained that it is an avenue for making money, especially for those who have the strength to scavenge around the town for plastics and papers. According to him: “So many families in Makurdi earn their living from here on a daily basis. All they need to do is go about and pick up plastic materials and good papers and bring them here for recycling. The plastic materials come in two categories. We have the water bottles and other thick plastic materials. When they bring them here, we use our scale to weigh them, and they are paid on the basis of the weight of what they bring.

“After collecting, we compress the water bottles, which are sent to recycling plants for the production of foams and mattresses. On the other hand, the thick plastic materials are crushed into particles and sent to recycling plants in Aba, Onitsha, and Lagos, where they are also used for the production of plastic chairs, tables, cups, plates, pipes, and several other plastic products. The papers, on the other hand, are sent to where they are recycled and used for tissue paper. So nothing is wasted anymore. As we do this, we ensure that the scavengers who go to the field to gather these materials get paid for their labour. That is why you see them doing it with dedication. Everyone gets paid for his or her efforts, no matter how little or how much material they bring in. When money is not readily available, we issue signed papers indicating how much an individual will collect immediately if money comes from the recycling plants we send materials to.

“On a daily basis, a minimum of N300,000 is paid out to scavengers depending on their individual daily collections. It is our little way of contributing to the economy of the state and taking people off the streets, and in the process, helping them earn income to take care of themselves and their families.”