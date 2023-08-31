Confusion as Wagner boss, Prigozhin dismisses reports of his ‘elimination’ in new video 

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Russian Wagner mercenary group chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has resurfaced in a new video “dismissing reports of his elimination”.

According to a Sky News report on Thursday, the warlord insisted “Everything is fine” in the video filmed in Africa during “the second half of August.”

pic.twitter.com/On1K6prCOH — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) August 31, 2023

Prigozhin was believed to have died with other passengers in a plane crash in the Tver region near Moscow last Thursday.

He was buried in Porokhovskoye Kladbishche, St Petersburg this week Tuesday.

In the short video, posted on Wagner’s Grey Zone Telegram channel, he said, “For those talking about whether I’m alive or not, how I’m doing, now it’s the weekend, the second half of August 2023, I’m in Africa.

“For those who like to discuss my elimination, private life, income or other things – basically I’m fine.”