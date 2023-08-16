Vwaere Diaso: NMA warns against secrecy in probe

By Esther Onyegbula & Oparah Munachi

THE panel inaugurated by the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, in Lagos State to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Dr Vwaere Diaso, who died in an elevator accident, yesterday, submitted its report and warned the state government against engaging in secrecy.

The panel, headed by Dr Saheed Babajide Saheed, who spoke during the presentation, said: “The panel was set up on August 3rd by the Lagos chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association to investigate the death of Diaso Vwaere. We have concluded our investigation and are presenting our findings.”

Receiving the report, the chairman of the NMA in the state, Dr Benjamin Olowojebutu, said in the next few days NMA will be having a congress to look at the report and make a very important decision going forward.

Olowojebutu said: “This is to forestall this kind of preventable and avoidable death among our colleagues, and Lagosians because people should not die in their workplace.

“Justice for late Dr Diaso Vwaere is ensuring that everyone found culpable should be prosecuted, and those found guilty should go to jail. People need to be accountable for their actions. For us, it is about accountability. Everyone involved in this, irrespective of their position, should be brought to book. People should know that there are consequences to their actions.”

On the steps taken by the state government, the NMA boss said: “Beyond saying the MD has been sacked, people need to know the MD’s identity. We should know their names, their offices, who was the contractor that bought a very bad lift, and who was the contractor that didn’t fix the lift properly. Did they escalate the issue to the authorities? The government shouldn’t do this kind of thing in secrecy.”