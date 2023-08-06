Vwaere Diaso: NMA Lagos Panel of enquiry commences

By Dickson Omobola

The Independent investigative panel constituted by the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA Weekend began an inquiry into the death of Dr Vwaere Diaso, who died last Tuesday at the General Hospital, Odab, Lagos Island.

The panel, which consists of six doctors, two engineers and two legal practitioners, is saddled with the mandate to ensure that any information dug up isn’t swept under the carpet.

Speaking at its first sitting, weekend, the panel’s Chairman, Dr Babajide Saheed, who urged members of the public who have information regarding the elevator or activities at the doctors’ quarters to come forward, insisted that the root cause of the incident must be examined to prevent future occurrence.

Saheed said: “The NMA Lagos Independent Investigative Panel was set up to look into the death of Daiso, which occurred on August 1, 2023 due to a trapped elevator at the General Hospital Lagos. The panel comprises doctors, engineers and lawyers because it involves a mechanical device – the elevator. The engineers are from the Lagos State branch of Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE.

“There are representatives from the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, because it is a legal issue. Medical information and engineering information relating to the elevator and other things will be provided. Rules and laws that guide the information will be given by the lawyers in this panel.

“The panel intends to do the following: one, we intend to find the root cause analysis of the incident. Two, engage all stakeholders involved because this will make us invite the relevant agencies and the users of the premise. Also, anybody involved in the human resources and maintenance of the building will be invited. Third, make recommendations to the NMA Lagos and to prevent future occurrence.

“While we have been given one week, I use this opportunity to tell anyone that has information pertaining to the elevator or activities at the doctors’ quarters in the General Hospital Lagos to come forward because we want to make it holistic.”

Representing the NBA, Lagos branch, Mr. Nonso Azih said: “The idea is to have a holistic approach, to investigate and ask the necessary questions. We intend to invite some stakeholders to tell us what they know about the incident. The essence is to ensure that whatever report we come up with, whatever information we dig up, whatever recommendations we make, we will try and follow up to ensure that it is not swept under the carpet because I know that the public has a high expectation.”

The names of the members of the panel include the Chairman, Dr Babajide Saheed; and Secretary, Dr Hassan Jimoh. Other members include Dr Tajudeen Salau, Dr Goke Akinrogun, Dr Ibironke Sodeinde, Dr Anthony Okeke, Engineer Akpan Victor, Engineer Adebayo Oke, Mr. Nonso Azih and Mr. Hajara Yairo.