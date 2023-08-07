Vwaere Diaso: MSSNLagos commiserates with NMA, calls for comprehensive safety overhaul

By Miftaudeen Raji

The Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) Lagos State Area Unit, has commiserated with the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA over the untimely passing of Dr Vwaere Diaso, a youthful and dedicated medical professional, following an elevator failure at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island.

MSSN Lagos extended her condolences in a statement signed by the Amir (President), Kamoldeen Abiona on Monday.

The statement reads, “MSSN Lagos grieves deeply for the untimely passing of Dr Vwaere Diaso, a youthful and dedicated medical professional, following an elevator failure at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island.

“The organisation extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, and the Nigerian Medical Association.”

The students’ body, however, called for an immediate action to fortify the safety of medical facilities and infrastructure across the state.

Abiona stated, “Urgent preventive measures are imperative to forestall the recurrence of such tragic incidents. In the strongest terms, MSSN Lagos urges the Lagos State Government to impose appropriate sanctions on the hospital management and board, ensuring accountability and dissuading future negligence.

“In conclusion, MSSN Lagos underscores its steadfast commitment to fostering dialogue and collaboration with relevant authorities, addressing these pressing concerns, and actively contributing to the creation of a more inclusive, harmonious, and secure Lagos State,” he added.

Recall that the Lagos State House of Assembly has commenced a probe into the circumstances surrounding the elevator accident that led to the death Diaso, with a promise to ensure justice for the deceased.

The Assembly also held a one-minute silence in memory of the deceased, while sympathising with the family and friends of the late doctor as well as the NMA.

Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, however, set up a committee to investigate the accident with a view to preventing future occurrence and ensure justice.