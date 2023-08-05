Vwaire Diaso: Dafinone condoles family, calls for probe

By Paul Olayemi

The Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, has expressed shock over the tragic and unfortunate demise of a constituent, Dr. Vwaire Diaso, at the General Hospital in Lagos Island.

Dr. Vwaire Diaso, an Orthopedic Surgeon specializing in joint Replacements and Spinal Surgeries at Lagos Island General Hospital, Odan, hails from Ewu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State. She reportedly died from injuries sustained when the elevator she used crashed from the 9th floor to the ground floor.

The Delta Central lawmaker, while consoling the family, the people of Ewu Kingdom, Urhobo Nation, and the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in a signed statement, decried the circumstances surrounding the death of Dr. Diaso. He called on the relevant government agency to probe the remote cause of her death.

“The avoidable death of our sister, a young and promising Dr. Diaso, is a wake-up call to us as a nation to change our attitude toward safety standards, both in private and public facilities. We must ensure that we carry out due diligence on our facilities at regular intervals and perform maintenance to ensure they meet the minimum safety standards,” Senator Dafinone said.

“It is also disheartening to hear from available reports that help didn’t come her way until after 40 minutes, and there was no blood at the hospital.

This also raises questions about the effectiveness of the emergency response action plan of the hospital management. Who knows if she would have been saved had help arrived earlier?” he added.

“Therefore, I want to join my voice with well-meaning Nigerians in calling on the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Police to urgently investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Dr. Diaso. If anyone is found culpable, they should be brought to book as a deterrent,” Senator Dafinone emphasized.

“On behalf of the people of Delta Central Senatorial District, I sympathize with the family of Kennedy Diaso and urge them to find solace in the impact of the young Dr. Vwaere in her service to humanity, for which she paid the ultimate price in the line of duty.

“At this difficult time, our prayers and thoughts go to the family, friends, and colleagues of Dr. Diaso. May they find strength in the Lord and the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. May the Almighty grant her soul eternal rest.” Senator Chief Dafinone concluded.