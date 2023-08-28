Visa: Travel agent in court for allegedly duping woman N2.9m

The Police in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Monday arraigned a 36-year-old travel agent, Ifeoluwa Ademola, who allegedly committed N2.9 million visa fraud.

The Police charged Ademola on three counts of conspiracy, obtaining by false pretences and stealing.

According to NAN, the defendant, whose address was not provided, however, pleaded not guilty before an

Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecutor, Mr Akeem Akinloye, told the court that the defendant conspired with others at large to commit fraud and stealing.

Akinloye said: “Ademola, in May, obtained N2. 9 million from the complainant, Miss Tawakalitu Nureni, on the pretext of securing an American visa for her, knowing same to be false.

“The defendant procured a fake marriage certificate with the complainant’s name without her consent.

“Ademola stole the N2.9 million from Miss Nureni.’’

He said that the offences contravened Sections 390 (9), 422 and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Mrs S. I. Babalola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of one million naira with two sureties in like sum.

Babalola said that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant, while the second must be a landed property owner within the court’s jurisdiction.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 23 for hearing.

NAN