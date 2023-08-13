Viral video: I’m still on medical vacation, Akeredolu tells Nigerians

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson, AKURE

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, insisted that he is still on medical vacation and not yet back in the country.

Akeredolu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, disowned a video circulating on social media showing his arrival from his medical vacation.

Olatunde said that the governor is still in Germany, focussing on his full recovery.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a recent video circulating on social media, suggesting the return of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State from his medical vacation.

“While we acknowledge the eagerness of the people of the state, as well as supporters and well-wishers from both within and outside the country to have the Governor back, we want to clarify that Governor Akeredolu is currently in Germany, focused on his full recovery.

“Governor Akeredolu extends his deep appreciation to the citizens of Ondo State for their unwavering prayers and support.

“Their genuine concern and compassion have been instrumental in aiding his recovery journey.

“It’s important to note that Governor Akeredolu will return to the state very soon to continue executing his administration’s Redeemed agenda and providing impactful governance.

“The video in question, which is circulating, was captured during the Governor’s campaign tour in preparation for the last Presidential and National Assembly elections.

“Governor Akeredolu is eagerly looking forward to reuniting with the people of the sunshine state.

“He is deeply moved by the outpouring of love and support, and he can’t wait to continue working towards a brighter future for Ondo State.”