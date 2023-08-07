Vigilantes observed on streets of Niger’s capital as airspace closed

A general view of billowing smoke as supporters of the Nigerien defence and security forces attack the headquarters of the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS), the party of overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum, in Niamey on July 27, 2023. – The head of Niger’s armed forces on July 27, 2023 said he endorsed a declaration by troops who overnight announced they had taken power after detaining the country’s elected president, Mohamed Bazoum. “The military command of the Nigerien armed forces… has decided to subscribe to the declaration by the defence and security forces… in order to avoid a deadly confrontation between the various forces,” said a statement signed by armed forces chief General Abdou Sidikou Issa. (Photo by – / AFP)

Youths in Niger’s capital Niamey have formed vigilante groups ahead of possible military intervention by the country’s neighbours to unseat the new junta.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had set a Sunday deadline for restoring constitutional order and the release of Niger’s democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

Bazoum, was ousted in a military coup on July 26 by the new junta.

Vigilantes set up traffic checkpoints at several roundabouts overnight and were seen inspecting vehicles, according to a dpa reporter in the city.

The youths were said to belong to support committees that previously organised demonstrations backing Niger’s new military rulers led by Bazoum’s former head bodyguard, General Abdourahmane Tchiani.

Niger’s military rulers closed the country’s airspace late on Sunday and warned that any attempt to violate it would be met with an “energetic and immediate response.’’

The country’s airspace would be closed to all aircraft until further notice, a statement from the military rulers added.

ECOWAS, which groups 15 West African countries, issued its ultimatum to the junta last Sunday.

The organisation’s military chiefs have since drawn up a plan for possible military intervention.