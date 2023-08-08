Vigilante stabs man dead during fight between policemen, boys over girl in Ughelli

By Akpokona Omafuaire, Ughelli

A young man has been stabbed to death over girlfriend issue by a member of Hunters Group of Nigeria, HGN, attached to Agbarha-Otor B’ Division, in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The suspect and others, according to a source, have been apprehended by police for the killing of the victim.

It was learned that the suspect, along with some police officers and the victim, were in free-for-all over a girl when the incident occurred close to Agbarha-Otor Police Division.

The source said: “Fight started when a police officer, whose identity could not be ascertained, called on the young lady, who was going out with her friend (victim).”

The source, who wants to remain anonymous, said the lady refused to heed the call, and began to insult the policeman.

“The policeman slapped the girl and her boyfriend retaliated by slapping the police officer.

“This led to the free-for-all between some police officers and friends of the boy in the area.”

Another source, who witnessed the incident said: “The girl and her boyfriend were passing by when the police officer excused her and the boy confronted him on why he is excusing his girlfriend.

“The Police officer, in response, questioned the boy for challenging him and a fight broke out between them, which attracted other officers nearby and friends of the boy.

“It was now a fight between the civilian boys and the police. During the fight, a Hunter officer came in, brought out a dagger and stabbed one of the boys.

“I was told the boy that was stabbed dead is from Orogun but resides here in Agbarha-Otor and he died before they could rush him to the hospital.

“The hunter guy, the police officers that were involved in the melee have been arrested, including the main officer that caused the fight and others; they are currently under detention at the Ughelli Area Command.”

Contacted, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edafe Bright, denied the allegations

He said: “Nothing like that (happened).”

But a senior security officer from the Delta State Police Command confirmed the incident

The officer said: “There was a fight over an issue and the vigilante wanted to help somebody and they mistakenly stab somebody and the person died.”