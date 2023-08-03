Video: Tinubu, APC leaders attend 12th NEC meeting

President Bola Tinubu and leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are attending the 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party.

The arrival of the President around 12: 20 pm marked the commencement of the meeting at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

12th National Executive Council Meeting of the APC ongoing at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and VP Kashim Shettima in attendance. pic.twitter.com/u5LESJ8owx — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) August 3, 2023

Members of the committee arrived the meeting alongside the Acting National Chairman, Senator Abubakar Kiyari and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) at hand to receive delegates to the meeting.

The meeting will be considering five memos for adoption.

They are the appointment of external auditors; the following of vacancies; the motion for dining offices; the nomination of the National Chairman; and the nomination of the National Secretary among other things.

The highpoint of the meeting will be the address by President Tinubu.

Details later…