Video: Target corrupt politicians, not innocent people, Rev Fr Oluoma tells internet fraudsters

Popular Catholic priest, Reverend Father Chinenye Oluoma has called on the internet fraudsters duping innocent people to desist from such despicable acts.

The Christian cleric, however, added that the online scammers popularly referred to as ‘Yahoo Boys’ should make corrupt politicians who are stealing the nation’s funds their targets if at all they must defraud people.

Oluoma said this in a video posted on his official Facebook page on Tuesday morning while speaking during a church sermon.

“If Yahoo means tricking people, defrauding them of their hard-earned money, leaving them penniless and they die of heart attack, how do you want to end well?” He said.

According to Oluoma, the people involved in duping people will face the wrath of God, and it is advisable they do not marry so as to bear the consequences alone.

He said, “Some people even consider it as a legitimate hustle. How can stealing be a legitimate hustle? If you are that kind of person, you can’t end well.

“If you are into such a thing, please don’t marry because if you marry and you give birth, your children will suffer the consequences.”

He, then, said that innocent people should be spared if they want to continue defrauding people, while they should focus on bad politicians looting the nation’s treasury.

“At least if you want to be a Yahoo, target politicians who are stealing money. But you will not target such people, it is people who worked honestly. At least target the bad politicians so that on the last day you and God may have conversations on it,” he added.