Video: Stop FG’s palliative fraud, Obaseki backs NLC protest

Governor Godwin Obaseki

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has supported the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in its nationwide protests against the federal government over fuel subsidy removal.

Obaseki called on organised labour to tackle the federal government over palliatives it was planning to distribute to Nigerians to ameliorate the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

Stop FG palliative fraud, Obaseki backs NLC protest



pic.twitter.com/5mitNwGV3s — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) August 2, 2023

The governor said this during the NLC protest while addressing aggrieved workers in the state on Wednesday.

“In Edo state, we are labour friendly. We must stop this palliative fraud of the federal government. I want to call on the labour,” he said.

“Let them give the local government the money to give to the people because the Federal Government has no business buying grains, giving contracts to buy palliatives for people across the 774 local governments in Nigeria. We must stop this fraud!”