(Video, Lyrics) Burna Boy releases ‘Cheat On Me’ ahead of album launch

By Adegboyega Adeleye
Afrobeats superstar, Burna Boy has collaborated with talented British-Nigerian rapper, Dave for his latest single, ‘Cheat On Me.’
The Grammy award-winning artiste released the song alongside scintillating visuals which shows Burna Boy and Dave enjoying their time recording the song and performing on a stage at a concert.
Recall that the duo previously worked together on Dave’s smash hit “Location.”
‘Cheat On Me’ is one of the singles off Burna Boy’s upcoming ‘I Told Them’ album set to be released on Friday, and was produced by LiTek, whYJay, Taras Slusarenko, Jacob Daniel Jones, Kwabena Adjepong, and James Napier.
Burna Boy’s seventh studio album “I Told Them” will be released on the 25th of August 2023 via Spaceship/Bad Habit/ Atlantic Record.
The album is a 15-track LP (Long Play) containing lead singles “Sittin’ On Top of The World” ft 21 Savage, “Big 7” and bonus track “Talibans II” with Byron Messia.
The album also boasts of guest appearances from Nigerian Street-hop sensation Seyi Vibez who appears on ‘Giza’ and American platinum-selling rapper J Cole who is on ‘Thanks.’
Lyrics [ Cheat On Me ]
[Intro]
Ah, and I couldn’t see, I was cheating on, cheating on me
Ah, and I couldn’t see, I was cheating on, cheating on me
Ah, and I couldn’t see, I was cheating on, cheating on me
[Refrain: Burna Boy]
Me, I just wan make my people dey visa, visa
So I give dem my heart and my liver
If e dey stress you, make you leave am, leave am
No be everybody be believer
Anytime that I double up I deliver
Anytime any arena, ‘rena
I be caught on like Jesus
Before you start to criticize, consider, oh, consider, oh
[Chorus: Burna Boy]
Ah, and I couldn’t see, I was cheating on, cheating on me
Ah, and I couldn’t see, I was cheating on, cheating on me
Me, I just want see my people dem—
[Verse 1: Burna Boy]
Getting bigger, oh, I swear down
Make embassy no deny my people visa, oh
No be Taliban, oh, no be Al-Qaeda, oh
And they do not intend to permanently leave town
Standing my feet down, me, I be leader, oh
So me and you na different caliber
Taking my niggas around the world
Every day, kilome—, kilome—, kilometre, oh
Just like I’m deep down, then you go see say (I was cheating on, cheating on—)
E dey your body, no be because of me
Na psychology, oh, say psychology
They affect everybody, no be me (I was cheating on, cheating on—)
[Chorus: Burna Boy]
Ah, and I couldn’t see, I was cheating on, cheating on me
Ah, and I couldn’t see, I was cheating on, cheating on me
[Verse 2: Dave]
For the fact I had to fight for my visa
I’m swiping my Visa
Kilonshele, said Kilogram, kilometre
My woman got incredible features
Me and Oluwa Burna, we fly to Ibiza
Make you no deny me my Visa
Bring a likkle gyal a likkle reefer
It’s cheaper to keep her
She don’t wanna stay, haffi leave her
No be everybody be believer
Hennessy, Casamigos, it’s all in the car
I’m Asamoah Gyan, the way I hit the bar
Fine boy, no pimple, no tats
I got a V12 under the bonnet, she got plaits
I’m Mario, my princess got a peach
In my Rolls-Royce seats, so repeat
Genevilla must a come with a beach
One for the street
Four, five, this toast doesn’t come with a speech, you know?
[Chorus: Burna Boy]
Ah, and I couldn’t see, I was cheating on, cheating on me
Ah, and I couldn’t see, I was cheating on, cheating on me
[Refrain: Burna Boy]
Me, I just wan make my people dey visa, visa
So I give dem my heart and my liver
If e dey stress you, make you leave am, leave am
No be everybody be believer
Anytime that I pull up I deliver
Anytime any arena, ‘rena
I be caught on like Jesus
Before you start to criticize, consider, oh, consider, oh
[Bridge: Burna Boy]
If I ever said I loved you
Then I’ll always be by your side
If you call on me then I’ll slide
You already know we outside
And I know you go ride
Anytime I call on you
If I ever said I loved you
[Chorus: Burna Boy]
Ah, and I couldn’t see, I was cheating on, cheating on me
Ah, and I couldn’t see, I was cheating on, cheating on me
Ah, and I couldn’t see, I was cheating on, cheating on me
Ah, and I couldn’t see, I was cheating on, cheating on (Me, I just want see my people dem—)
[Outro: Burna Boy]
Getting bigger, oh, I swear down
Make embassy no deny my people visa, oh
They do not intend to permanently leave town
Me, I be leader, oh
Ah, and I couldn’t see, I was cheating on, cheating on me
Ah, and I couldn’t see, I was cheating on, cheating on me
Watch the video here:
