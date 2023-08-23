(Video, Lyrics) Burna Boy releases ‘Cheat On Me’ ahead of album launch

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats superstar, Burna Boy has collaborated with talented British-Nigerian rapper, Dave for his latest single, ‘Cheat On Me.’

The Grammy award-winning artiste released the song alongside scintillating visuals which shows Burna Boy and Dave enjoying their time recording the song and performing on a stage at a concert.

Recall that the duo previously worked together on Dave’s smash hit “Location.”

‘Cheat On Me’ is one of the singles off Burna Boy’s upcoming ‘I Told Them’ album set to be released on Friday, and was produced by LiTek, whYJay, Taras Slusarenko, Jacob Daniel Jones, Kwabena Adjepong, and James Napier.

Burna Boy’s seventh studio album “I Told Them” will be released on the 25th of August 2023 via Spaceship/Bad Habit/ Atlantic Record.

The album is a 15-track LP (Long Play) containing lead singles “Sittin’ On Top of The World” ft 21 Savage, “Big 7” and bonus track “Talibans II” with Byron Messia.

The album also boasts of guest appearances from Nigerian Street-hop sensation Seyi Vibez who appears on ‘Giza’ and American platinum-selling rapper J Cole who is on ‘Thanks.’

Lyrics [ Cheat On Me ]

[Intro]

Ah, and I couldn’t see, I was cheating on, cheating on me

Ah, and I couldn’t see, I was cheating on, cheating on me

Ah, and I couldn’t see, I was cheating on, cheating on me

[Refrain: Burna Boy]

Me, I just wan make my people dey visa, visa

So I give dem my heart and my liver

If e dey stress you, make you leave am, leave am

No be everybody be believer

Anytime that I double up I deliver

Anytime any arena, ‘rena

I be caught on like Jesus

Before you start to criticize, consider, oh, consider, oh

[Chorus: Burna Boy]

Ah, and I couldn’t see, I was cheating on, cheating on me

Ah, and I couldn’t see, I was cheating on, cheating on me

Me, I just want see my people dem—

[Verse 1: Burna Boy]

Getting bigger, oh, I swear down

Make embassy no deny my people visa, oh

No be Taliban, oh, no be Al-Qaeda, oh

And they do not intend to permanently leave town

Standing my feet down, me, I be leader, oh

So me and you na different caliber

Taking my niggas around the world

Every day, kilome—, kilome—, kilometre, oh

Just like I’m deep down, then you go see say (I was cheating on, cheating on—)

E dey your body, no be because of me

Na psychology, oh, say psychology

They affect everybody, no be me (I was cheating on, cheating on—)

[Chorus: Burna Boy]

Ah, and I couldn’t see, I was cheating on, cheating on me

Ah, and I couldn’t see, I was cheating on, cheating on me

[Verse 2: Dave]

For the fact I had to fight for my visa

I’m swiping my Visa

Kilonshele, said Kilogram, kilometre

My woman got incredible features

Me and Oluwa Burna, we fly to Ibiza

Make you no deny me my Visa

Bring a likkle gyal a likkle reefer

It’s cheaper to keep her

She don’t wanna stay, haffi leave her

No be everybody be believer

Hennessy, Casamigos, it’s all in the car

I’m Asamoah Gyan, the way I hit the bar

Fine boy, no pimple, no tats

I got a V12 under the bonnet, she got plaits

I’m Mario, my princess got a peach

In my Rolls-Royce seats, so repeat

Genevilla must a come with a beach

One for the street

Four, five, this toast doesn’t come with a speech, you know?

[Chorus: Burna Boy]

Ah, and I couldn’t see, I was cheating on, cheating on me

Ah, and I couldn’t see, I was cheating on, cheating on me

[Refrain: Burna Boy]

Me, I just wan make my people dey visa, visa

So I give dem my heart and my liver

If e dey stress you, make you leave am, leave am

No be everybody be believer

Anytime that I pull up I deliver

Anytime any arena, ‘rena

I be caught on like Jesus

Before you start to criticize, consider, oh, consider, oh

[Bridge: Burna Boy]

If I ever said I loved you

Then I’ll always be by your side

If you call on me then I’ll slide

You already know we outside

And I know you go ride

Anytime I call on you

If I ever said I loved you

[Chorus: Burna Boy]

Ah, and I couldn’t see, I was cheating on, cheating on me

Ah, and I couldn’t see, I was cheating on, cheating on me

Ah, and I couldn’t see, I was cheating on, cheating on me

Ah, and I couldn’t see, I was cheating on, cheating on (Me, I just want see my people dem—)

[Outro: Burna Boy]

Getting bigger, oh, I swear down

Make embassy no deny my people visa, oh

They do not intend to permanently leave town

Me, I be leader, oh

Ah, and I couldn’t see, I was cheating on, cheating on me

Ah, and I couldn’t see, I was cheating on, cheating on me

Watch the video here: