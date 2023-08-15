Kingsley Moghalu

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, and his wife, Maryanne, have recently escaped an elevator crisis.

The Moghalu couple were stuck in an elevator for over 30 minutes due to a technical glitch, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Maryanne on Tuesday morning.

[Video] Just in: Moghalu, wife escape faulty elevator crisis



According to Mrs Moghalu in the post, the elevator stopped in between floors, but the details of the location were not revealed.

Maryanne, via her post as she shared videos of the incident, wrote, “This morning, @MoghaluKingsley and I were stuck in an elevator for over 30 minutes! The elevator stopped in between floors. I thank God it ended well.

“This is why you don’t leave home without praying. Ps 91. Never know what is waiting around the corner. Glory to God!”

Moghalu, a Nigerian political economist, was a former presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in the 2019 elections.