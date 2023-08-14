(VIDEO) BBNaija All Stars: Pere, Adekunle, Neo, others fight over Head of House game

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The Head of House game has caused a massive uproar in the house as Pere and Adekunle got into a heated argument after the second round of the frenzied game, which they both lost.

In a funny, mentally taxing, and physically strenuous game, Neo, Adekunle, Soma, Pere, Mercy, and Doyin qualified for the second round of the game after they all emerged winners of the first round in which they competed against their teammates.

Adekunle picked sides with Doyin and Mercy while Soma, Neo, and Pere also agreed to partner in the round.

Adekunle leveraged a loophole in the rules and impeded his opponents from edging him out which infuriated Pere, Neo, and Soma as it backfired against their plan to win the round.

Pere was the first to lose in the round followed by Adekunle, while Soma was disqualified leaving Mercy, Doyin, and NeoEnergy to compete in the last round.

After the round, Pere got angry and threatened Adekunle saying: “You are marked”, while

Adekunle retorted: “You are also marked. Do not come to Lagos Island.”

Neo also vented his anger as Mercy, Doyin, and Soma also expressed their displeasure as the house became tense.

The scene appears to be the hottest in this season’s edition of the Big Brother Naija All-Stars.

Watch the video here: