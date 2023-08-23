[VIDEO] BBNaija All Stars: My mother dated D’banj; was Denrele’s friend — Angel

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Angel, has revealed that her mother once dated D’banj (Oladapo Daniel) and was friends with Denrele Edun while growing up.

Angel disclosed this information during a discussion with house guest, Omashola.

The 23-year-old revealed that her mother, Titilala, was well-known in the entertainment industry and as a result, she knew a lot of celebrities.

Angel added that media personality, Denrele Edun was one of her mother’s friends while she was growing up.

She knew him because he was very close to her mother.

Angel told the Big Brother Naija All Stars guest: “My mom was in the industry for a bit. She dated someone that was famous in the industry.”

When Omashola sought to know the person’s name, Angel whispered that her mother once dated D’banj.

Omashola replied: “Your mom is really young.”

She responded: “She is, she turned 40 in March.”