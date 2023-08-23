Veritas varsity to host 10th All Nigeria Universities Debating Championship

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Over 230 Nigerian universities are set to participate in the 10th edition of the All Nigeria Universities Debating Championships.

The week-long event, which runs from August 27th to September 3rd, 2023, will be hosted by Veritas University in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Dr. Chukwudi Victor Odoeme, Coordinator of the Veritas University Debating Society and Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, revealed the details at a press briefing.

“Becoming the host wasn’t a walk in the park. It was highly competitive due to the numerous bids submitted by other universities,” said Dr. Odoeme.

He further highlighted Veritas University’s influence on the debating landscape in Nigeria and Africa, where it currently holds the title of champion in multiple championships.

The championship will feature Nollywood Okonkwo as the keynote speaker and promises to be a hotbed of intellectual battles, with the debaters consisting primarily of undergraduate students from both public and private faith-based institutions across Nigeria.

“We have extended invitations to over 230 universities, and we hope that they will come and engage in intellectual battles,” Dr. Odoeme said.

The debate topics will be selected by an experienced panel, and a public speaking competition will also be part of the activities.

“Essentially, the debate serves as a preparatory ground for university students. The confidence and ability to articulate and organize one’s own thoughts are invaluable qualities that will stay with individuals and open up opportunities for them,” Dr. Odoeme added.

Ocheido Edwin Adah, the current African Debating Champion and convener of the All Nigeria Universities Debate Championship, emphasized the championship’s importance to students’ critical thinking skills.

He explained that participants are given impromptu topics with just 15 minutes for preparation, without any access to the internet or other forms of assistance.

“This process allows individuals to exercise and enhance their critical thinking abilities on the spot. The impact of the tournament is to foster and nurture this skill in students,” Adah noted.

Ayafa Tonye, Council Chair of the Pan-African University Students Council, also spoke highly of the event.

“Debating is poised to hold a special place in our society because it is one of the few platforms where individuals can engage in rigorous intellectual discourse, exchange ideas, and sharpen their communication skills,” Tonye concluded