VCDF, TCF embark on free eye care drive in host communities 

By Funmi Ajumobi

UYO—The eye is the window to the mind and is an integral part of our well-being. The power of sight enables us to interact with the environment, from the minute we wake up until the moment we sleep. Therefore, proper eye care is necessary for maintaining optimal eye health.

Cataracts are one of the leading causes of vision impairment worldwide, affecting millions of people of all ages, which can significantly impact an individual’s quality of life.

On July 25, 2023, the Vcare for Development Foundation, VCDF, in partnership with the Tulsi Chanrai Foundation, TCF, organised a free eye care drive in Eastern Obolo LGA of Akwa Ibom to inaugurate its Sustainable Primary Eye Care Service, SPECS, Programme.

The Executive Chairman of Eastern Obolo LGA – Abraham Odion, the Executive Secretary – Health Insurance Agency, Akwa Ibom, Dr. Igbemi Arthur, and the Paramount Ruler of Eastern Obolo, HRM Ubong Harry John Etetor Ilile (IX), were present at the occasion.

About 148 people benefited from eye screening tests and treatment. In succession to this event, VCDF plans to continue offering cataract treatment to 600+ community members above 40 years and administering surgical operations for 250 cases of severity within the next 3–4 months.

During the event, Abraham Odion, the Executive Chairman of Eastern Obolo LGA said, “VCDF and TCF have taken up a great initiative to uplift the host communities through this medical camp, and this is a significant step forward in the efforts to cure eye related sicknesses, ensuring a brighter future for the communities.”