VC reads riot act on hard drugs, cultism, fake news as ABSU matriculates 4,546 students

By Steve Oko

The Vice-Chancellor of Abia State University Uturu, Professor Onyemachi Ogbulu, has sternly warned students against indulgence in cultism, hard drugs, examination malpractice, indecent dressing and other vices or be expelled from the institution.

Professor Ogbulu who read the riot act Friday during the 41st Matriculation ceremony of the university at Uturu, also warned students against peddling fake news and demarketing of the institution via social media.

Declaring that the Management of the institution has zero tolerance for any act of exploitation or molestation of students the VC urged students not to hesitate to report any case of harassment or intimidation to his office.

The VC charged the new students to pursue their academic careers with good conduct, diligence and determination to reciprocate their parent’s sacrifices.

He restated the commitment of the institution to the production of high-quality graduates.

Emphasising that every course of study is relevant, Professor Ogbulu advised parents against forcing their children/wards to choose a course that they have no passion for.

” We promise to give your child the best education that will help them become better and prosperous in their chosen career so as to look after you in the future”, he added.

According to the VC, a total of 4,546 students comprising 4,404 regular students, 100 Institute for Continuing Education (ICE); and 42 Postgraduates, were enrolled in the various programmes of the institution.

He, however, urged those desirous of enrolling into the university to explore other admission windows to read their preferred course of study.

The VC commended the Visitor to the university, Gov. Alex Otti, for his numerous swift interventions since assumption of office in critical arrears of support “that have enabled the university to navigate the present rough terrains of education in Nigeria”.

He expressed optimism that the institution would soon witness another era of glory and transformation under the watch of Gov. Otti.

Earlier in a sermon entitled:”Fulfilling the Expectations Over Your Life “, Venerable Ugochukwu Ihechukwu, enjoined the students not to fail in the expectations of their parents, society and the institution from them.

He noted that hard work, determination, diligence and godliness are needed for one to meet expectations.

“For you to meet expectations upon you, you must be diligent in your studies, stop pressing the phone, and set goals for yourself because success does not come by mere wishes.

” Check the companies you keep; obey authorities; don’t forget God; remain focused; and you will be celebrated when you meet expectations “.