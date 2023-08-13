Vaquita Books to publish gripping tale “Calling Death”

By Ayo Onikoyi

Vaquita Books, the visionary imprint of Vaquita Publishing House Limited, is proud to unveil its latest literary masterpiece, “Calling Death.”

This compelling work, scheduled for release on November 8, 2023, delves into the heart-wrenching narratives of the Jos Crisis in Nigeria, offering readers an intimate glimpse into this lesser-known yet significant episode of history.

“Calling Death” is a meticulously crafted exploration of the Jos Crisis, interweaving personal stories, historical context, and social commentary to provide an unparalleled perspective on the events that transpired. With evocative prose and thoughtful research, the author has skillfully brought to light the stories that shaped this crisis, inviting readers to reflect on the untold human experiences that are often overshadowed by headlines.

The book’s immersive storytelling takes readers on a journey through the lives of those affected by the Jos Crisis, unraveling the complexities of its origin, progression, and aftermath. The author’s dedication and compassion shine through as they shed light on the resilience of the people who lived through this period of turmoil.

“We are proud to present ‘Calling Death,’ a book that goes beyond recounting history—it explores the very essence of humanity,” remarked Dr. Victoria Ohechimda Onaah, Creative Director at Vaquita Books. “Through this poignant narrative, we aim to foster empathy, inspire discussions, and ultimately bridge the gaps in understanding that persist in our world.

Vaquita Books has published books like Shield Wall by Ajayi Oluwaseun, The boy and the forest spirit by Matthew Ngoyi and others.