Vanguard, The Economic Forum Series partner SMEDAN, MoMo, BoI,FETS for 4th MSME & Start-up Summit

Vanguard Newspapers, in partnership with The Economic Forum Series®️ (EFS), is proud to announce the highly anticipated 4th Annual MSME & Start-up Summit.

This year’s summit, themed “The Role of Alternative Financing and Digital Payment Adoption for Enhancing MSMEs Sustainability and Competitiveness,” is scheduled to hold on August 24th, 2023, at the prestigious Civic Center, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The summit has garnered strategic support from key industry players including MoMo Payment Service Bank (MoMo PSB), Bank of Industry (BoI), the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), the FinTech Association of Nigeria (FinTechNGR), the Association of Licensed Mobile Payment Operators (ALMPO), and the Association of Mobile Money & Bank Agents of Nigeria (AMMBAN).

Distinguished speakers and panelists have been carefully selected to engage in presentations and discussions that address the pivotal theme of the summit. Notable participants include:

John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu, Special Adviser to the President on Industry, Trade & Investment,

Mr. Eli Hini, CEO of MoMo Payment Service Bank (MoMo PSB),Mr. Olukayode Pitan, MD/CEO of Bank of Industry (BoI),Dr. Olawale Fasanya, DG/CEO of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN),Stanley Jacob, Vice President of FinTech Association of Nigeria (FinTechNGR),

Omotade Odunowo, MD/CEO of Funds & Electronic Transfer Solutions (FETS), Mr. Jay Alabraba, Co-founder of PAGA and Chairman of Association of Licensed Mobile Payment Operators (ALMPO),

Olojo Oluwatobi Victor, National President of Association of Mobile Money & Bank Agents of Nigeria (AMMBAN),Oluwatomi Ayorinde, CEO of PayForce by FairMoney,Adeyinka Shorungbe, Head of Digital & Personal Banking, Standard Chartered Bank, Nigeria,Oke Egbi, Head of Products at Renmoney.

The summit, which is set to commence at 09:30 am, will adopt a hybrid format, allowing attendees to participate in-person or access the event through Vanguard’s multimedia cross-channel platforms on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube. This approach is expected to engage a combined audience of approximately 8.5 million followers.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos, Mr. Jude NDU, Founder, The Economic Forum series®️ (EFS), highlighted the significance of this year’s summit against the backdrop of current economic challenges caused by fuel subsidy removal and new forex policies. Mr. NDU underlined President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to empowering Nigeria’s informal sector, particularly micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), with an allocation of ₦125 billion ($164 million) to boost the sector’s growth.

Mr. NDU emphasized that the 4th Annual MSME & Start-up Summit 2023 aims to explore this financing opportunity and engage industry stakeholders in discussions regarding regulatory and policy decisions that impact the sectors’ growth potential, sustainability, and competitiveness.

Underscoring the importance of Startups within the broader MSME landscape, this year’s summit will include two panel sessions. The first session will delve into the strategic theme, while the second will focus on “Unlocking the Potential of Digital Payment Adoption for Enhancing MSMEs Sustainability and Competitiveness.”

The summit presents an excellent platform for brands, marketers, and stakeholders to connect, network, and explore innovative growth opportunities within the MSME, banking, and FinTech sectors. The event will facilitate engagement with members of SMEDAN, FinTechNGR, and other industry leaders to collectively drive innovation and growth in MSMEs and Start-ups.

About Vanguard Newspapers

Vanguard Newspapers is a leading media organization dedicated to providing accurate, timely, and insightful news coverage across various platforms.

About The Economic Forum Series®️ (EFS)

The Economic Forum Series®️ (EFS) is a Conceptual iDEA, thought leadership Consulting Company and strategic Media Platform for building BRANDs, Influencing POLICY decision, innovation and change across business markets, different industry segments and the Public Sector for the Growth and transformation of a healthy wealthy socio-economic prosperous society.