Olukayode Pitan, Bank of Industry, BoI

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Bank of Industry, BoI, disbursed over N1.6 trillion to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria through direct interventions and various intervention funds on behalf of the federal government and multilateral institutions between 2015 and June 2023.

Managing Director of BoI, Mr. Olukayode Pitan, revealed this in his keynote address at The Vanguard Economic Forum Series, EFS, and 4th Annual MSME & Startups Summit 2023 organised in partnership with MoMo Payment Service Bank, held yesterday at the Civic Centre in Lagos, with the theme, “The Role of Alternative Financing and Digital Payment Adoption for Enhancing MSMEs Sustainability and Competitiveness”.

Pitan further disclosed that so far, the sum of N67.5 billion has been disbursed to 1,258,183 beneficiaries under the federal government’s MSME Survival Fund scheme, adding that the sub sector contributes between 10 to 15 percent of manufacturing output; 46.31 percent of GDP, and 6.21 percent to exports.

Pitan who was represented by Divisional Head, SME-South 2, BoI, Mr. Obaro Osah, said a narrative for MSMEs support in Nigeria is predominantly one that should consider micro businesses, sole proprietorship, and informality.

His words: “MSMEs face challenges that have hampered their ability to expand and improve their output. Key challenges include difficulty in accessing finance, challenging operating environment, infrastructural issues, dearth of business and technical knowledge by most entrepreneurs, etc. ‘‘Of these challenges, difficulty in accessing finance has been identified as the biggest challenge that MSMEs face in Nigeria’’.

In his welcome address, Editor, Vanguard Media Limited, Mr. Eze Anaba, said that the primary objective of the conference, among other things, is to address the role of alternative methods of financing and payments transactions for MSMEs and Startups’ sustainability and competitiveness.

Anaba who doubles as President Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, was represented by Deputy Editor, Mr Kunle Adekoya, stated: “As a media organization, this is our way of contributing to the high growth prospect of the MSMEs sector through key audience engagement by bringing together critical stakeholders to discuss solutions to the thematic issues of current challenges and other germane issues in our emerging digital economy’’.

Meanwhile, in a panel session, Vice President of Fintech Association of Nigeria, Stanley Jacob, said that there is a huge financial literacy gap in the country which calls for a special mechanism for financial literacy education.

Also, Head of Products, Renmoney, Oke Egbi, said that Nigeria is not doing enough for MSMEs, while explaining that alternative financing or using digital apps to lend is not dissociated or separated from responsible lending.